TPC Group Sued After Pair Of Explosions At Texas Plant

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 1:59 PM EST) -- TPC Group Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action after a pair of Thanksgiving eve explosions at a Texas chemical plant facility, with nearby residents seeking unspecified damages and medical monitoring. The residents say the explosions damaged nearby homes and businesses and caused waves of evacuation orders and medical fears because the plant produced butadiene, a human carcinogen. The suit, filed Friday in Texas federal court, brings nuisance, trespass, negligence and other claims against the company over its Port Neches plant, which it says has a history of environmental violations. The incident is the latest of several chemical plant...

