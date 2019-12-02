Real Estate Rumors: Atlas, Regions Bank, Riverstone

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- Atlas Capital Group has reached a deal to buy a commercial building in Manhattan for $79.5 million, The Real Deal reported Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Atlas will purchase 110 Leroy St., an 80,000-square-foot building, from seller Arthur Leeds Associates, a real estate firm, according to the report. Regions Bank has loaned $37 million to Lighthouse Living for a mixed-use project in Greenville, South Carolina, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The three-year loan is for The McClaren, located at 1 Wardlaw St., which is slated to have 244 rental apartments and roughly 14,000 square feet of retail space, according...

