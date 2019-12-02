NLRB Says Hotel Illegally Switched Workers' Health Insurer

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- A New Jersey hotel broke federal labor law by ceasing payments to its workers’ health care plan in favor of a cheaper option, the National Labor Relations Board said, rejecting claims the workers' union let the company make such changes on its own. The New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council did not give up its right to bargain over changes to workers’ health care coverage through a 2012 collective bargaining agreement supplement letting Arbah Hotel Corp. switch providers under certain conditions, a three-member board panel said Friday. “[Arbah] fails to cite to any contractual provision or other agreement with the...

