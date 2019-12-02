Volkswagen 'Dieselgate' Class Action Opens In High Court

Law360, London (December 2, 2019, 11:17 PM GMT) -- Lawyers representing thousands of British drivers accused Volkswagen AG of misleading customers by installing emissions-cheating devices in diesel cars, as the U.K.’s biggest class-action suit kicked off a trial at London’s High Court on Monday. In a preliminary hearing that is expected to last two weeks, lawyers for nearly 100,000 motorists will ask the High Court to rule on whether software installed in the cars was a "defeat device" with the specific purpose of circumventing European Union emissions regulations. The trial will also determine whether the High Court is bound by the finding of a German regulator that the software was...

