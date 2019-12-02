Houston Judge Denies Attys' Bid To End Malpractice Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:42 PM EST) -- Two San Antonio attorneys can’t bring an early end to a client’s malpractice suit because they were complaining only that the lawsuit was too vague and not that it had no basis in law, a judge in Houston ruled Monday afternoon. Harris County District Court Judge Daryl L. Moore held a short hearing Monday on attorneys Christopher Below and Robert Loree’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit from a former client they represented against an insurance company over a hurricane damage payout. Judge Moore told the lawyers he would deny their Rule 91a motion to dismiss because they were making a “special exception”...

