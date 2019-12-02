Gov't Urges Justices To Leave Putnam ERISA Suit Alone

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- The federal government has told the U.S. Supreme Court that a class action against Putnam Investments isn't a good vehicle for resolving disputes about where the burden of proof on causation lies once an ERISA plaintiff establishes a fiduciary breach and related plan losses. Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco on Friday filed an amicus brief on behalf of the government in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming Putnam Investments LLC packed its 401(k) plan with company-owned mutual funds and didn't monitor the investment options. The high court asked for the solicitor general's input on the case in April....

