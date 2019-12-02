Hockey Player Can't Sue Over Injury, Split Mass. Panel Finds

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- A high school-age hockey player cannot sue a fellow player after being seriously injured by an illegal hit, nor can he sue coaches, referees and other officials, the Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled Monday in a split decision. The panel said in a 2-1 opinion that the "freak" injury Daniel Borella suffered when his hand was slashed by an opponent's skate occurred as part of the normal run of play in a hockey game. The incident led to a permanent partial loss of function in his dominant hand, according to the opinion. Although the opponent, Julion Scott Lever, was called for a penalty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS