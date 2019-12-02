UK Court Clears Apple In Conversant Interface Patent Case

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- An English court ruled on Friday that a Conversant Wireless smartphone patent is invalid, handing a victory to Apple in an infringement fight over its iPhone. Justice Colin Birss in the High Court of Justice said the patent, which relates to interface designs for smartphones and other electronics, was obvious based on an IBM device that has been credited as the world’s first smartphone. “Apple’s iPhone product would infringe the patent if the patent was valid, but it is not,” Justice Birss wrote in the judgment. “The patent is invalid because the claims are obvious.” Issued in 2003, the patent once...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS