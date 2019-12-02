Ind. Court Tosses Malpractice Award For Bungled Death Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 5:34 PM EST) -- An Indiana appellate court on Monday overturned a $312,000 malpractice verdict against an Indiana law firm that allegedly bungled a mother's lawsuit over the stabbing death of her 6-year-old daughter. The panel ruled that Lucy Mundia, whose daughter was killed by her estranged husband days after police released him from custody, had not provided meaningful evidence that the city of South Bend, Indiana, and St. Joseph County would have agreed to settle with her if Drendall Law Office PC had properly notified the two entities of the suit within the applicable time limits. The decision held that the jury's verdict in...

