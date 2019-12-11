FAA Chief Promises Boeing 737 Max Probe In House Hearing

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration's chief vowed to thoroughly investigate claims of "chaos" in The Boeing Co.'s production of the 737 Max, even as he was pushed to acknowledge during a House panel hearing Wednesday that mistakes were made in the FAA's oversight of the embattled American plane-maker. FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson appeared before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to face tough questions about the regulator's handling of the Boeing 737 Max crisis in the wake of two fatal crashes overseas that killed 346 people. He assured lawmakers that the FAA is carefully vetting Boeing's proposed fixes to misfires...

