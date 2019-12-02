Mass. Atty Suspended After Advice Leads To ICE Detention

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 10:28 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts attorney will have his license temporarily yanked after a state appeals court on Monday agreed with previous findings that he hadn't fulfilled his duties to clients, including one who got detained by immigration authorities after taking the lawyer's advice. The appeals court upheld the findings of a lower court judge who had accepted the recommendation of the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers, which had called for Claude David Grayer to have his license pulled for one year and one day. Grayer had committed "multiple violations of the rules of professional conduct, involving multiple clients," the appeals court said, adding...

