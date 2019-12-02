Navy Probing Contractor Over Waste Dumping Allegations

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating whether a U.S. Navy contractor broke the law in its handling of wastewater at Japanese bases, it confirmed Monday. The NCIS and Japanese Customs launched an investigation into Japanese contractor Kanto Kosan Co. Ltd. in June 2018 based on a tip made to the customs agency, the NCIS told Law360. The agency did not provide any more specific details on the probe, citing policy related to ongoing investigations, and referred comments on Kanto Kosan’s specific contracts to the Navy itself, which did not respond to questions on Monday. Kanto Kosan is based in Yokohama,...

