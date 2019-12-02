Apple Can't Exit Case Alleging Faulty 'Butterfly' Keyboards

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. can’t leverage its keyboard repair program to escape a proposed class action brought by MacBook buyers claiming the company knew its “butterfly” keyboards were faulty, according to an order unsealed Monday in California federal court. In their 2018 suit, the consumers alleged MacBooks they bought in 2016, 2017 and 2018 featured defective keyboards with sticky and unresponsive keys. Apple had argued the suit should be nixed because its Keyboard Service Program offers free repair service for owners of the butterfly keyboards — or a refund for previous repairs — and as a result remedies the issues raised by the plaintiffs....

