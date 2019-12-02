Texas School District, Insurers Agree To End $10M Harvey Suit

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has signed off on a joint stipulation to dismiss a school district’s suit seeking up to $10 million from its insurers for damages caused by Hurricane Harvey, after the insurers used an underlying arbitration agreement to move the suit to federal court. The lawsuit filed by Hitchcock Independent School District in Galveston County, Texas, accused Lloyd's of London underwriters and a gaggle of foreign and domestic insurers of "dramatically" underestimating damage to its property caused by the August 2017 storm and turning a "blind eye" to the extent of the loss. The case was terminated Wednesday....

