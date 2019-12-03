Charter TCPA Row Not Best Option For High Court, Feds Say

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 9:26 PM EST) -- The federal government urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to shelve Charter Communications' challenge to the constitutionality of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's autodialer restrictions and to instead take up a separate dispute that it says provides a better vehicle to resolve the First Amendment quarrel. Charter Communications Inc., which does business as Spectrum, petitioned the high court last month to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that invalidated for being unconstitutional an exemption to the TCPA that allows government-backed debt collectors to skirt the statute's blanket ban on autodialed calls while leaving the rest of the robocall prohibition intact. The government said...

