Chipotle Inks Deal Over Worker Allegedly Locked In Freezer

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:27 PM EST) -- Chipotle will pay $95,000 to an ex-worker who alleged he was locked in a walk-in freezer for reporting sexual harassment and will reform the way it handles such complaints under an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that a California federal judge approved Monday.

Under the terms of a consent decree resolving the agency's lawsuit against the chain, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will review and revise its internal complaint procedures, implement anti-sexual harassment training and adopt policies to hold supervisors accountable.

The company admitted no liability for the wrongdoing alleged in the lawsuit and denied the allegations, according to the

