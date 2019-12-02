Logistics Co. Reaches $1.5M Deal In Calif. Workers' Pay Case

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- Global logistics company CEVA Logistics has agreed to pay $1.5 million to end a proposed California class action alleging it denied workers paid rest breaks and meal periods, overtime wages and accurate itemized wage statements, according to a motion filed Monday. Plaintiff Clarence Bell III asked U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson to sign off on a $1.5 million deal to close out proposed class claims that CEVA Logistics U.S. Inc. failed to provide its hourly paid employees with state-mandated rest and meal periods, proper overtime wages and timely and accurate itemized wage statements in violation of California law. According to...

