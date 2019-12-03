Clif Bar Can't Dodge White Chocolate Labeling Claims Again

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 3:38 PM EST) -- Clif Bar & Co. won't get another easy out in a proposed class action accusing it of misleading consumers with "white chocolate" energy bars that don't actually contain white chocolate, after a California federal judge said the consumers had done just enough in an amended complaint to avoid immediate dismissal. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said Monday that named plaintiff Jamie Joslin had added enough new details, barely, in a September amended complaint to pursue claims of false advertising and unfair competition, among others, against Clif Bar. Those claims had been dismissed outright in August due to flaws in Joslin's...

