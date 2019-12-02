James Bond Fans Can't Undo Atty Fee Cut, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 9:04 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court did nothing wrong when it trimmed the attorney fees sought by a class of James Bond fans after they settled claims MGM and Fox had lied about the contents of a box set of the spy movies, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday in a published opinion. A unanimous, three-judge appeals panel said the district court had taken “the very opposite of arbitrary action” when it decided last year to cut the attorney fee request from $350,000 to $184,665 after the Bond fans reached a deal with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment LLC....

