FCC Cements Tribal Filing Window, Outreach Plan For 2.5 GHz

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Monday set a window of time for Native American tribes to claim spectrum licenses that are being temporarily reserved for them. The FCC touted its plans to reach out to tribes in the meantime, and tribal advocates rejoiced that the extended filing window gives them a bit more time to make contact with interested applicants. According to an FCC notice released Monday, the period during which rural tribes can obtain free 2.5 GHz spectrum licenses will open Feb. 3 and close Aug. 3. The window will follow months of outreach to tribal leaders intended to increase...

