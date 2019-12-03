10th Circ. Won't Delay Taking Of Cherokee Land Into Trust

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday denied the Cherokee Nation's request to stay the mandate on a September panel ruling that found the federal government can take a parcel of land on the tribe's former reservation into trust for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma. The appeals court's order was brief, with no reasoning offered, and the mandate has since been issued. The Cherokee Nation had pushed for a stay of the mandate pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on its petition for review, saying there was a high chance that the justices would take up the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS