Ad Regulator Issues Guidance On Consent For Data Sharing

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Network Advertising Initiative has released new guidance for its members outlining that opt-in consent by consumers and a detailed notice is now required before their sensitive and personal data can be collected and shared. The self-regulatory group for third-party digital advertisers said Monday that the guidance outlines that members, which include Google and Microsoft, must work with their partners to provide a notice to users detailing how their data will be used and shared. The guidance says that consent must be obtained for the collection of the following types of opt-in data: precise location information, sensor data, sensitive data, and...

