Major Studios Ink $50M Deal With Omniverse Over Pirating

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 10:58 PM EST) -- Omniverse One World Television has agreed to shut down its operations and pay $50 million to Disney, Paramount and other Hollywood heavyweights to resolve a case accusing Omniverse of illegally selling copyrighted content to streaming services, according to a judgment entered Tuesday in California federal court.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald signed off last month on an agreement that requires Omniverse to stop operating its service or any other like it, in addition to paying the $50 million. The injunction blocking Omniverse's operations and the judgment were issued separately last month.

Omniverse filed a third-party complaint in September alleging that...

