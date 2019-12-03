AT&T Customers Want Info On FTC Data-Throttling Deal

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission shouldn’t be allowed to hide the information it relied on to work out a $60 million deal that absolved AT&T of claims that the mobile giant had been throttling customers’ data speeds for years, a California federal court heard Monday. A group of consumers led by Marcus A. Roberts suing AT&T over the same behavior told U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen that they need the information that the agency leaned on because the mobile giant is planning to use the FTC deal as an excuse to not pay up in their case. “The affected and aggrieved consumers have...

