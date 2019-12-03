VW 'Dieselgate' Software Cheated Tests, British Drivers Say

Law360, London (December 3, 2019, 3:22 PM GMT) -- Thousands of British drivers suing Volkswagen told a London judge on Tuesday that software installed by the automaker in its diesel cars to reduce emissions during testing misled consumers and was the “essence of cheating.” Volkswagen's emissions software was meant to beat European Union regulations on noxious emissions and had “no real-world utility," a lawyer for the drivers has told the court. (AP) The carmaker’s “defeat device” kicked in during standardized tests conducted by German authorities, but emissions surged when consumers ran the vehicles in the real world, the drivers’ lawyer, Thomas De La Mare QC, argued on the second day of...

