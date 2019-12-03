Ubiquiti And Investor Reach $15M Settlement Agreement

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 3:46 PM EST) -- A potential class of investors in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has reached a $15 million settlement agreement over allegations that the company lied about its user numbers and its internal controls, among other things, the class told a New York federal judge Tuesday. Lead Plaintiff Xiya Qian called the proposed settlement "a very favorable resolution" for investors in her Dec. 2 motion for U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero to give preliminary approval to the settlement for the consolidated action. Qian approximated that the multimillion-dollar total represents about 11% of the losses investors suffered as a result of Ubiquiti's alleged misrepresentations. Based on...

