Country Club, EEOC Ink Settlement Over Sexual Harassment

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 5:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has signed a $125,000 settlement in California federal court with Fairbanks Ranch Country Club Inc. in a suit claiming that a restaurant manager favored employees who acquiesced to his sexual advances at the club in Rancho Santa Fe. Fairbanks Ranch, one of two defendant entities in the EEOC’s suit alleging sexual harassment of female employees and retaliation against them by manager Shant Karian, also will retain an external Equal Employment Opportunity monitor under the three-year consent decree filed Monday, the agency said. The monitor appointed by the country club — which denies liability — must...

