UnitedHealth Must Face Addiction Coverage Suit, Court Told

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:10 PM EST) -- A California man recovering from heroin addiction has urged a federal court not to toss his proposed class action accusing UnitedHealthcare of putting barriers between patients and substance abuse treatment in the middle of an opioid epidemic. The lead plaintiff, only identified as Ryan S., on Monday opposed a bid from UnitedHealth Group Inc. and various related entities to dismiss his suit in California federal court claiming they have blocked coverage for substance abuse treatment. While UnitedHealthcare made a number of arguments, like claiming the plaintiff lacks standing and that none of the defendants acted as a fiduciary with respect to...

