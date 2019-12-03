1st Circ. Wonders: Did EPA Think Through Expert 'Purge?'

Law360, Boston (December 3, 2019, 10:03 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday questioned whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had fully thought through the impact of removing scientists who receive its grants from its advisory committees, a Trump administration directive that effectively "purged" 8,000 otherwise-qualified scientists from the rolls. As the panel heard oral arguments on whether to revive the suit brought by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the judges appeared frustrated at the lack of a developed record before the court as to the process it undertook in issuing the 2017 directive. "Clearly the EPA has made a change here, it seems to be a fairly large...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS