Child Labor Candy Alert A 'Slippery Slope,' 1st Circ. Suggests

Law360, Boston (December 3, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- The First Circuit questioned whether forcing Hershey, Mars and Nestle to disclose that they source cocoa beans from farms that may use child labor would open the door to a wide range of warnings that would have to be crammed into a wrapper, as the panel heard oral arguments Tuesday. The panel cautioned against a “slippery slope” of disclosures that could become necessary should Danell Tomasella prevail on her proposed class actions against the candy giants alleging violations of Massachusetts consumer protection statute Chapter 93A. Tomasella says she never would have bought any of the companies’ candy had she known about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS