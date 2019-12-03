NJ Car Dealer Can't Escape Arbitration Waiver Ruling

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 2:37 PM EST) -- A car dealership waived its right to force arbitration of "hidden fee" claims based on a vehicle order contract due to its previously unsuccessful attempt to compel arbitration solely under a lease agreement, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Tuesday in a proposed class action against the business. Nearly a year after losing an appellate decision on the validity of an arbitration clause in the lease agreement, Winner Ford failed to convince the two-judge panel to overturn a trial court ruling that the dealership had waived its right to compel arbitration of plaintiff James Trout's claims based on an arbitration provision...

