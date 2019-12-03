LA Fitness, Care Home Sued Over Attack On Lifeguard

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 2:58 PM EST) -- LA Fitness and a Pittsburgh-area personal care home were negligent when a resident was inadequately supervised while visiting a local gym and sexually assaulted a lifeguard there, according to a lawsuit the lifeguard filed Monday in Pennsylvania state court. The lifeguard, identified in the complaint as Jane Doe, said LA Fitness International LLC and the Serenity Care personal care home failed to supervise Serenity Care resident Matthew Beck when they brought him to the fitness chain's Monroeville, Pennsylvania, location in June 2018 and he violently groped and punched the lifeguard, the complaint says. "Defendant LA Fitness did not request, perform any...

