Firms Vie To Lead Match Group Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 7:40 PM EST) -- A trio of legal teams featuring attorneys from six firms on Tuesday sought lead counsel appointment in a putative securities class action against Match Group that was launched by an investor after the Federal Trade Commission accused Match.com of tricking users into paying for subscriptions. According to documents filed on Dec. 2 with the court, the Kendall Law Group with Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, the Briscoe Law Firm with Pomerantz LLP, and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC and the Rosen Law Firm seek to represent lead plaintiffs and the proposed class in the action. The Oct. 3 suit alleges that...

