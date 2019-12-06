Real Estate Rumors: Facebook, PwC, Trammell Crow

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 1:32 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. is in discussions to lease roughly 700,000 square feet in Midtown Manhattan, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is seeking space at the Farley Building, a post office that’s being redeveloped into office space by Vornado Realty Trust, according to the report. If Facebook takes that additional space, it would have more than 3 million square feet in New York and would rank as one of the largest tenants in the city, the Journal said. PricewaterhouseCoopers has reached a deal to lease 182,316 square feet in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS