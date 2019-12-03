Labor Board Prohibits H-2B Workers For Texas Pipeline

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- A California-based manufacturing company can’t hire 165 temporary migrant employees to build an oil pipeline in southern Texas, ruling the pipeline project doesn’t qualify as a one-time employment need, a U.S. Department of Labor appellate board judge has ruled. Industrial Equipment Solutions Inc. doesn’t qualify to hire pipe fitters and welders through the H-2B visa program, Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals Administrative Law Judge Christopher Larsen ruled Monday, upholding a Labor Department certifying officer's decision. He noted the company was previously approved for 79 migrant workers on the same pipeline and that it is possible the company will do future...

