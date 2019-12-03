Judge Throws Out $70M 'Columbo' Verdict, Orders New Trial

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 9:25 PM EST) -- The creators of the long-running whodunit series "Columbo" will have to retry a crucial part of their case accusing Universal City Studios of shorting them on profits from the show, after a California judge on Monday upended a $70 million judgment in the creators' favor. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Richard J. Burdge Jr. ordered a new trial based on Universal's argument that a jury shouldn't have been asked about the term "photoplay" as it's used in an agreement the studio inked with Foxcroft Productions Inc. and Fairmount Productions Inc., the loan-out companies of "Columbo" creators William Link and Richard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS