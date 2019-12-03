Investor Says Hemp Co. Lied About Business Plans

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 9:08 PM EST) -- A Florida-based company working to construct buildings out of hemp-based materials solicited investments while secretly planning to deregister its publicly traded shares, a private investment bank claimed in a lawsuit filed Monday in New York federal court. Coventry Enterprises LLC brought claims for breach of contract, securities fraud, common fraud and deceit, and negligent misrepresentation in its 23-page complaint against Hemp Naturals Inc., CEO Levi Jacobson and Yosef Bleier, whose wife is the company's secretary. New York-based Coventry, which is owned by Michigan resident Jack Bodenstein and Solomon Eisenberg of New York, claims that it lost more than $300,000 that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS