Calif. Trucking Group Pushes For Injunction On Dynamex Law

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 3:56 PM EST) -- A California trucking group has asked a federal court to block enforcement of the Golden State’s Dynamex standard for distinguishing between independent contractors and employees, insisting that it flouts federal law and upends trucking operations. The California Trucking Association moved for a preliminary injunction Monday to bar Assembly Bill 5 from being enforced against motor carriers and owner-operators in the trucking industry as the group continues to pursue its constitutional challenge to the new statute, which makes it far more difficult for businesses to classify workers as independent contractors. A.B. 5, which was signed into law in September and is set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS