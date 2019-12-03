'King Of Bullshit' Tells 2nd Circ. His News Isn't Always Fake

Law360, New York (December 3, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday quizzed a man BuzzFeed labeled the "King of Bullshit News" as he defended the veracity of some of his stories — including one about a two-headed goat — in an effort to revive his libel suit against BuzzFeed. Michael Leidig and his outlet, Central European News Ltd., sued BuzzFeed Inc. for libel, seeking $11 million for allegedly defamatory statements in an article that analyzed 15 CEN stories and reported that "an alarming proportion" of its "weird news" stories were exaggerated, embellished or fabricated. U.S. Judge Victor Marrero granted BuzzFeed summary judgment in March, saying Leidig...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS