Texas Supreme Court Mulls Lottery Contractor's Immunity

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 9:33 PM EST) -- Extending governmental immunity to a government contractor to shield it from two $500 million fraud lawsuits would defeat the true purpose of immunity, which is to shield taxpayers from footing the bill for government mistakes, the Texas Supreme Court was told in oral arguments Tuesday. In back-to-back arguments, the Texas Supreme Court was asked Tuesday to resolve a split among lower appellate courts about whether government immunity can apply to shield Gtech Corp. — the U.S. subsidiary of an Italian gaming company that has an exclusive contract to operate the Texas Lottery through 2020 — from lawsuits over allegedly misleading lottery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS