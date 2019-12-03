Music Site Genius Says Google Is Stealing Song Lyrics

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- Lyrics website Genius is suing Google over accusations that the tech giant "misappropriates" lyrics for its search results, claiming the practice is anti-competitive and deprives the smaller company of revenue. The Tuesday lawsuit came five months after Genius Media Group Inc. first publicly accused Google LLC of copying the lyrics to display in its own "information boxes," claiming in press statements that it had caught the bigger company "red handed" by using a complex system of watermarking. "Defendants continue to exploit content misappropriated from Genius's website while apparently attempting to conceal that misappropriation," the company wrote in a complaint filed in...

