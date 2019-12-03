Mass. Court Nixes City's Appeal Over Parking Lot Abatements

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 9:04 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court upheld a decision Tuesday allowing a parking lot owner more than $80,000 in combined property tax abatements over two years, saying the city of Worcester failed to challenge the Appellate Tax Board’s determinations. The court said the board properly rejected using a cost approach for valuing the property because the more than $2 million invested into the property did not represent fair cash value, adding that the assessors failed to show the board’s determinations were unreasonable. The decision leaves in place the abatements lowering the city’s $2 million assessment for the property to $770,000 for 2015 and $780,000...

