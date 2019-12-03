Hyatt Says No Deception Behind Resort Fees During Booking

Law360, Chicago (December 3, 2019, 3:57 PM EST) -- Hyatt Hotels Corp. told an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday that a proposed class can't sue the hotel chain over allegedly deceptive "resort fees" not included in hotel rooms' base prices because those added costs are disclosed to customers later in the booking process. Before reservations are finalized on Hyatt's website, the hotel states that its resort fee is $22 a night and covers services such as complimentary coffee and a 24-hour gym, said John Ward of Jenner & Block LLP, representing Hyatt. It's not buried or written in fine print, he said, and Hyatt also gives its customers a subtotal...

