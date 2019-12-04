Postmates Faces Contempt Order In Couriers' Arbitration Row

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 4:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge warned Postmates Inc. on Tuesday that it could be held in contempt if the company doesn't explain why it ignored a court order to arbitrate the claims of nearly 5,200 couriers alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors and shorted on wages. Senior U.S. District Judge Saundra Brown Armstrong issued an order giving Postmates until Dec. 11 to file a written response "showing cause why it should not be held in contempt for violating this court's order compelling arbitration." Judge Armstrong ruled on Oct. 22 that the parties were obligated to arbitrate the couriers' misclassification claims under...

