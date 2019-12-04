CareerBuilder Says Suit Over 401(k) Plan 'Too Conclusory'

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 2:53 PM EST) -- CareerBuilder has urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a former worker's proposed class action claiming the company lost its 401(k) plan millions of dollars in excessive fees in violation of ERISA, saying his complaint was "long on conclusions but short on relevant facts." In its motion to dismiss Tuesday, CareerBuilder LLC told the court that Carl Martin's complaint was "entirely too conclusory, with too few well-pleaded facts to proceed past the pleadings stage." Though Martin didn't need to plead specifics about CareerBuilder's exact process for his duty of prudence claim, the Seventh Circuit has consistently found that it isn't enough...

