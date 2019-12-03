Mariners Escape Rest Of Claims In ADA Suit Over Sightlines

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge rejected the remaining claims Tuesday in a suit against the Seattle Mariners over an alleged lack of sufficient seats for fans who use wheelchairs at T-Mobile Field, finding that the stadium does not have to provide sightlines over the heads of fans who stand during exciting parts of the games. The case came down to four issues for a bench trial over whether Seattle's T-Mobile Field, formerly known as Safeco Field, provided adequate sightlines over standing spectators, whether they were distributed up and down the 100-level sections, whether they were comparably priced to other nonaccessible seats and whether...

