Calif. AG Cuts $4.25M Deal With Denso In Auto Parts MDL

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- Denso Corp. will pay $4.25 million to settle price-fixing and bid-rigging allegations from California's attorney general amid massive multidistrict litigation against auto parts companies, under a deal disclosed Tuesday in Michigan federal court. The settlement, filed at the same time as Attorney General Xavier Becerra's complaint, comes with no admission of liability and represents just the latest settlement in the MDL tracing back to the early 2010s. Denso has cut deals with different groups of plaintiffs bringing claims over a variety of vehicle parts, including air conditioning systems and windshield wipers, while the California attorney general has inked broad settlements with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS