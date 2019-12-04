Guardswoman Wrongly Penalized For Writing Phone Sex Book

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has partially revived a lawsuit filed by woman who joined the Indiana Army National Guard to participate in a volunteer program but was kicked out for writing a book based on her earlier work as a phone sex operator, ruling that the woman's book was protected speech. "Conversations with Monsters: 5 Chilling, Depraved and Deviant Phone Sex Conversations," which Amy Harnishfeger wrote under a pseudonym, is "clearly" protected speech that a jury could find she was improperly displaced for publishing, a three-judge panel said Tuesday. But the judges said Harnishfeger cannot hold her individual supervisors liable for allegedly failing to try to...

