Beware Gov't Contract Practices That May Signal Collusion

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:52 PM EST) -- On Nov. 5, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the formation of the new interagency Procurement Collusion Strike Force, putting government contractors on notice that the U.S. government has identified the public procurement system as a major focus area for ongoing antitrust enforcement efforts. The strike force will include prosecutors from the Justice Department’s antitrust division and 13 U.S. Attorney’s offices, as well as investigators from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and four major federal Offices of Inspector General. In announcing the new initiative, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the antitrust division explained that the strike force will harness...

