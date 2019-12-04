Haagen-Dazs Customers Denied Cert. In 'Thank You' Text Suit

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday denied certification to a proposed class of Haagen-Dazs customers who allegedly received text messages thanking them for signing up for a rewards program, ruling that the named plaintiff had an experience that isn't typical of class members and questioning her "close personal relationship" with her attorney. Melanie G. San Pedro-Salcedo is suing Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Co. Inc. over a text she says she received from the ice cream company that said, "Thank you for joining Haagen-Dazs Rewards! Download our app here." Earlier that day, she had provided her phone number to a cashier at a store...

